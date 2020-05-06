Editorial Cartoon: A billion here...
- Updated
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
- Updated
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 12 additional COVID-19 cases Monday for a total of 526, with 404 of these individuals now recovered.
- Updated
The May Firm, a personal injury law firm with offices in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, said it is donating $10,000 to support local restaur…
- Updated
Marian Regional Medical Center on Monday will start offering COVID-19 antibody testing for hospital patients with the help of a Santa Maria company, contributing to a clearer picture of the virus' spread in the county.
- Updated
City employees began preparing Santa Maria Fairpark on Monday for the opening of the county's first community COVID-19 testing site, run by federal health service OptumServe.
- Updated
A list of northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County distribution sites are provided.
- Updated
Merchants and concerned citizens gathered at Solvang Park on Friday afternoon, to rally for the reopening of the local economy.
OUR VIEW The Buellton Garage team earns the first batch of Saturday roses for showing true, back-to-our-roots community spirit.
- Updated
The fire erupted on a ridge near Hollister Ranch shortly after 2 a.m. as “significant” offshore winds swept the area, said Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
OUR VIEW We agree with the Solvang City Council’s plea to county officials to let communities make their own choices.