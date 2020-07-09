Editorial Cartoon: Asterisk
- Updated
Five positive cases of COVID-19 are being reported by Solvang Friendship House, affecting three staff members and two residents who are said to be in isolation to prevent further spread of the disease.
- Updated
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
- Updated
A Solvang man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of raping a adult woman in 2018, according to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
- Updated
You will pick winners in a head-to-head tournament style contest to determine the area's Player of the Decade. First up is eight nominees from Santa Barbara County, including top seed Toa Taua.
- Updated
Buellton celebrated Independence Day on Saturday afternoon with a 12-vehicle parade which rolled through town streets bellowing patriotic music and merrily tossing candy to onlookers clad in red, white and blue.
- Updated
San Luis Obispo County is likely to end up on the state's COVID-19 monitoring list due to elevated disease transmission rates that violate the state's threshold, county officials reported Tuesday.
'We really had students in mind': Santa Ynez High School sports new Pirate Plaza, cafeteria, football field
- Updated
The year-long improvements project targeted the cafeteria, student center and football fields, all of which, will be ready for students upon their return to campus on Aug. 13.
- Updated
Most people in Santa Barbara County have not been tested for COVID-19. In fact, most county residents don’t even know anyone who’s been tested.
- Updated
The Simmons sisters were featured during Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s Good Morning America in a segment that they thought was to spotlight a song they wrote as part of the Hamilton Education Program, a school-based initiative led by the producers of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton.” What they didn’t know was that the segment would conclude with them interacting directly with Lin-Manuel Miranda, the writer-producer who created and starred in “Hamilton.”
- Updated
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 171 additional COVID-19 cases Monday following the confirmation of 227 new cases d…