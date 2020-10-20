Editorial Cartoon: Free Speech
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Citizens Monday requested the Solvang City Council censure Councilman Chris Djernaes after he was seen cheering on and exchanging contact information with PETA protesters Oct. 10, in what Solvang Trolley & Carriage Co.’s owners characterized as ongoing discriminatory harassment of their business.
- Updated
Santa Maria and Lompoc both broke heat records set in 1961 on Wednesday, with the temperature at the Santa Maria Public Airport reaching 102 d…
- Updated
Plans for the restaurant occupations program include gutting and remodeling the existing kitchen, classroom and dining lounge and turning them into a world-class culinary teaching facility.
- Updated
The Solvang City Council approved a full docket of items during its Oct. 12 meeting that included replacing a member of the newly formed Brand…
- Updated
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
- Updated
Officials with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed on Friday that "several" residents have died in a COVID-19 outbreak…
- Updated
Miller Family Wine Company announced its recent acquisition of BNA Wine Group’s portfolio of wines, which according to a company spokeswoman, includes the award-winning Butternut brand, Volunteer, Humble Pie and The Rule labels.
- Updated
Madison said that her goal moving forward is to donate a box of crayons to inner city schools with each purchase of Madi’s Treasure Box crayons, which are set to be released in November.
- Updated
Dunn School has announced that effective July 1, 2021, Kalyan Balaven will succeed twelve-year Head of School Mike Beck who will finish the current school year and work to assure a smooth transition for his successor.