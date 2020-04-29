Editorial Cartoon: Kim Jong Un
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The coronavirus continues to take a deadly toll among residents of California nursing homes, with some facilities being particularly hard hit.
- Updated
A seventh death from COVID-19 was confirmed Saturday by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, with another nine new cases reporte…
- Updated
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed the sixth death of a COVID-19 patient on Friday, along with issuing a health order…
- Updated
The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission is scheduled to hear two appeals of a minor conditional use permit for a Santa Ynez dog day care and rescue operation when it meets Wednesday.
OUR VIEW Toilet paper, disinfectant wipes and people’s optimism aren’t the only things in short supply these days. Our communities desperately need food and blood.
- Updated
Santa Barbara County has confirmed two new COVID-19 cases for a total of 473 as of Monday, with nearly 70% of these cases now recovered.
- Updated
Faced with the challenge of staying in business during a pandemic, staff at Gina's Piece of Cake have become increasingly creative — inventing…
- Updated
A hydrogeologist who was laid off last summer from a Santa Ynez water district has filed suit against her former employers, alleging that her boss misused public resources, made her his personal secretary, physically threatened her when she objected, then conspired to force her out after she reported him.
- Updated
“I imagine there’ll be some examples of people just getting ahead of that collaborative spirit,” he said. “And we may have to dial a little bit of that back.”