Editorial Cartoon: Oil Glut
“I imagine there’ll be some examples of people just getting ahead of that collaborative spirit,” he said. “And we may have to dial a little bit of that back.”
A fourth death from COVID-19 reported Saturday in Santa Barbara County was an inmate at the Lompoc Federal Penitentiary, where at last count 8…
Oliver M. Boling first went into respiratory failure on April 5 before succumbing to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus on April 18. His death marked the fourth from COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, according to county health officials.
Businesses could begin reopening to get Santa Barbara County’s economic engine running in four to six weeks, according to a rough timeline laid out Tuesday for the Board of Supervisors, but some on the board and in the public don’t believe that’s fast enough.
Santa Barbara County confirms 22 additional COVID-19 cases; SLO County takes first steps towards reopening
Santa Barbara County has a COVID-19 case count of 416 after confirming 22 additional cases Monday, with numbers also continuing to increase at the federal penitentiary in Lompoc.
OUR VIEW Toilet paper, disinfectant wipes and people’s optimism aren’t the only things in short supply these days. Our communities desperately need food and blood.
Appeals filed over two cannabis cultivation operations proposed along Highway 246 west of Buellton will be heard by the Santa Barbara County B…
Santa Barbara County confirms 11 new coronavirus cases; Public Health requests further funding from state
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 11 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday for a total of 440, while officials sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom requesting further financial assistance to meet the requirements of his six-point plan for gradually reopening communities.
Larry Sarloos of Los Olivos was reportedly involved in a horseback riding accident at Hollister Ranch on Tuesday afternoon.
Community advocate and Lompoc winemaker and resident Steve Arrowood, of Montemar Wines, died on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer, according to an announcement by the Sta. Rita Hills Wine Alliance.