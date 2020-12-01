Editorial Cartoon: Pets
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s investigators are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a female hiker Nov. 8 on the Aliso Trail in Santa Yn…
- Updated
Agricultural, business and residential electric service customers in Santa Maria, Solvang and unincorporated areas of northern Santa Barbara County will begin receiving electricity in January from Central Coast Community Energy, also known as 3CE.
- Updated
Northbound Highway 101 is limited to one lane just north of Patterson Road in Goleta as firefighters battle a wildfire burning near the roadway.
- Updated
- 3 min to read
Many of Santa Barbara County’s small-business owners say they are drowning in a sea of purple as the governor’s tightened COVID-19 restriction…
- Updated
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
- Updated
Solvang Julefest will return this holiday season with a modified version of the annual monthlong celebration, featuring candelight tours, elf tracking and after-hours shopping and dining in the town's center.
The Finleys opened the Honor Stand in 2008, as an outlet to sell produce leftover from sales at the farmers’ markets. They would hose off the produce, give it a fresh cut and put it on the table. People came.
- Updated
Three female agricultural workers received minor injuries after a Ford Ranger truck went off the road and struck them in a field near the Santa Maria landfill Tuesday.
- Updated
Santa Barbara County is moving deeper into the purple tier, as state and county-level data indicate rising COVID-19 rates not seen since the c…