Editorial Cartoon: School
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A head-on collision at Mission Drive and Alamo Pintado in Solvang has resulted in a fatality and forced the closure of the roadway for what could be an extended period of time, according to emergency scanner traffic.
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
- Updated
An additional 272 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Santa Barbara County over the Aug. 1-2 weekend, along with slight changes in the locations of several virus-related deaths in the county.
- Updated
A high-speed police pursuit that originated in Buellton with a truck exceeding 95 mph down Highway 101 ended with a suspect in custody along Industrial Parkway near the Santa Maria Public Airport after he dashed into a business in an apparent attempt to blend in with employees.
- Updated
Three people were injured in a head-on collision Monday on Highway 154 about 2 miles east of Cachuma Lake, according to emergency responders o…
- Updated
Santa Barbara County confirmed an additional 77 COVID-19 cases Thursday along with one additional COVID-19 death, bringing the county's death total to 68.
- Updated
Ventura County leaders have approved restraining orders and other enforcement actions against individuals and businesses who refuse to comply with local and state health orders to control the spread of the coronavirus.
- Updated
A high-speed police pursuit that originated in Buellton with a truck exceeding 95 mph down Highway 101 ended with a suspect in custody along Industrial Parkway near the Santa Maria Public Airport after he dashed into a business in an apparent attempt to blend in with employees.
- Updated
Ventura County leaders have approved restraining orders and other enforcement actions against individuals and businesses who refuse to comply with local and state health orders to control the spread of the coronavirus.
- Updated
Two women suffered minor injuries but one was arrested following a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday that ripped the car into two pieces, s…