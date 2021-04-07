Editorial Cartoon: Touchdown Lompoc!
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
- Updated
A recently completed mitigation agreement will conserve 320 acres of California tiger salamander habitat while allowing development of a vineyard on the 684-acre property in the Purisima Hills near Lompoc.
- Updated
Santa Barbara County planning commissioners unanimously voted Wednesday to deny an appeal and approve the operation, also known as the Suarez Project by Cuyama Farms LLC, at 2225 Foothill Road.
The Comprehensive Care Center at Lompoc Valley Medical Center will offer a free eight-week certified nursing assistant training program from J…
Mildred Joanne Meaux, known as Millie was born in Santa Barbara on August 16, 1949, to parents Charles and Eulalia Ochoa. Millie was the baby …
- Updated
The total damage over the last two weeks: At least 611 total yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns.
- Updated
Drawing from Danish words, local architecture and photography, S is for Solvang also includes fun facts and lively storytelling that are useful not only to children.
- Updated
Santa Barbara County residents ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, expanding access to the largest group of re…
- Updated
A petition for a writ of mandate filed last month by the applicant for a controversial retail cannabis store in Old Town Orcutt prevented Sant…
- Updated
Also reappointed were all four members of the tribe’s Business Committee: Mike Lopez, Maxine Littlejohn, Gary Pace and Raul Armenta.