Editorial Cartoon: Trump's Taxes
A dog boarding and rescue operation in Santa Ynez got the green light to operate Wednesday after one appeal of its permit was withdrawn and an…
Mission Santa Inés represents one of nine Spanish missions in California founded by Junipero Serra, there are 21 total, to serve as religious and military outposts to Spanish Catholics of the Franciscan Order between 1769 and 1823.
A Solvang father is suing General Motors Corporation and the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro, accusing them of causing the deaths of his wife and two infant children in a fiery collision on Highway 154 October 2019, according to a lawsuit filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.
Leaders at Elevate Lompoc, a cannabis dispensary at 118 South H St., marked their store’s one-year anniversary by working out an agreement last month that will allow the dispensary to use the small lot immediately to its south for a wide range of events and promotions. When not in use by the dispensary, the new-look pocket park will be open to the public as a community garden, or simply as a green space for relaxation.
Solvang renews the business license for Solvang Trolley & Carriage Co. in a contentious meeting.
Santa Barbara County Planning Commission rejects appeal of Castlerock cannabis cultivation project west of Buellton
An appeal of a land use permit for a cannabis cultivation project off Highway 246 west of Buellton was rejected Wednesday in a unanimous decis…
Santa Barbara County must re-close indoor operations of fitness centers, places of worship, offices in non-critical sectors, personal care ser…
Public schools in the Santa Ynez Valley are planning for a mid-August start date, with modifications as needed to address changes at federal and state levels regarding the COVID-19 health crisis.
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department on Friday confirmed the deaths of two individuals with COVID-19, both over 70 years old, as well as 75 additional cases of the virus in the county.