Editorial Cartoon: Where's Pence?
The coronavirus continues to take a deadly toll among residents of California nursing homes, with some facilities being particularly hard hit.
A seventh death from COVID-19 was confirmed Saturday by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, with another nine new cases reporte…
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed the sixth death of a COVID-19 patient on Friday, along with issuing a health order…
The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission is scheduled to hear two appeals of a minor conditional use permit for a Santa Ynez dog day care and rescue operation when it meets Wednesday.
Santa Barbara County has confirmed two new COVID-19 cases for a total of 473 as of Monday, with nearly 70% of these cases now recovered.
Faced with the challenge of staying in business during a pandemic, staff at Gina's Piece of Cake have become increasingly creative — inventing…
Known in the Valley as "Big Lar," Saarloos, a cattleman, grape grower, active community member and family man has died at the age of 68.
The second leading shot blocker in Cal Poly men’s basketball history, 6-10 forward Hank Hollingsworth has met the NCAA criteria for an extension waiver and was granted a sixth year of eligibility recently to return to the Mustang program for the 2020-21 season.
CVS will adopt Star Drugs' phone number for the next 90 days.