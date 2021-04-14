Editorial Cartoon: Working on normal
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jeffrey Johnston perfected the art of presence. Whether he was laughing with his family and friends, riding his horse, or selling bonds, he fo…
The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
- Updated
A former Santa Barbara County sheriff's lieutenant has pleaded guilty to DUI-related charges involving a three-vehicle collision on Highway 154 that seriously injured six people.
- Updated
Despite equestrians pleas to restrict Live Oak Equestrian Trail to horseback riders, Santa Barbara County Parks Department is moving forward on a pilot program that will open up the route to hikers this week.
- Updated
In the closest Player of the Week contest of the spring, Santa Ynez senior Logan Ast narrowly edged Righetti standout Chris Miller to claim ba…
- Updated
After a 24-7 loss to unbeaten Lompoc, the Pirates have reeled off three impressive wins in a row, culminating with Friday's victory at Warkentin Stadium in Santa Barbara.
- Updated
The Comprehensive Care Center at Lompoc Valley Medical Center will offer a free eight-week certified nursing assistant training program from J…
- Updated
The scholarship program is designed for college-bound senior high school students who plan to attend college in California, pursue a career in transportation and live on the Central Coast.
- Updated
The public is invited to meet the artists, participate in a prize-winning drawing and witness miniature horses performing with trainer Ramon Becerra during the Artisan Market on April 17.
Guest Commentary: For a school district like ours near the soon-to-be-renamed Vandenberg Space Force Base, which will help explore our next frontier, Santa Maria's emblem of exploration and discovery is fully fitting and deserves to be retained.