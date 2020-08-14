Elayne Klasson: The importance of leaning on your tribe

Adult friendships are hard. Yet in this time of the pandemic, they are more important than ever. Everyone I know is experiencing some form of loneliness, anxiety, unease.

You’d have to be living in a cave not to feel the uncertainty and sadness accompanying this period when there are more than 160,000 dead from the disease. We are in and out of quarantine, our daily routines are upended, there is economic hardship all around and we’re watching our children suffer from disturbed schooling and socialization. Even Michelle Obama, who I admire greatly for her humor, strength and determination, admitted this week that she’s suffering from low-level depression.

What most mental health experts say, and have said long before COVID-19, is that having close friends is the greatest aid to both our physical and mental health. The Mayo Clinic reports that people who have a close circle of friends live longer, are healthier and recover better from illness.

When I was in public health schooling, we were taught that having a strong social network is one of the greatest predictors of good health outcomes. It vies with diet, exercise and, even, not smoking.

So, here we are in a perfect storm of anxiety about what the future holds, and of being isolated from loved ones.

Even before the quarantine, I was already missing good friends.

When we moved to the Santa Ynez Valley three years ago from the San Francisco Bay area, I didn’t realize what a hit leaving long-term friends was going to be. I’m an outgoing person, and I assumed I’d make new friends easily. What I didn’t really consider is that having reached age 70, so many of the life events that link people are behind me.