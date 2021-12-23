111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 06.JPG

Righetti’s Elias Martinez tries to catch a long pass as Ridgeview’s Jesse Gonzalez is called for interference during the CIF Central Section Division 5 semifinal.

Just because the two combined for six interceptions doesn't mean they didn't have fantastic seasons. Lockdown cornerbacks don't get thrown at much, especially at the high school level. Dickerson and Martinez were so adept in coverage that the opposing receivers caught passes around them mostly when they were covering multiple players on a single play. 

Elias Martinez, Righetti, SR DB: 4 INTs, forced fumble, 5 pass break-ups, fumble recovery.

