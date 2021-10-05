Martinez helped Righetti nearly tie up Nipomo late in Friday's league game. He intercepted a pass near his own end one, then scored on a 57-yard touchdown catch-and-run that could've tied the game at 14, but the Warriors' extra point failed with about 90 seconds left in the game. Nipomo ended up returning the ensuing onside kick for a touchdown in the 21-13 win.
Elias Martinez, Righetti WR/DB: interception, 57-yard TD catch in loss to Nipomo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.