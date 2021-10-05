100121 RHS NHS FB 05.JPG

Righetti's Elias Martinez catches a pass in front of Nipomo's Raemar Agnes during Friday's Mountain League game.

Martinez helped Righetti nearly tie up Nipomo late in Friday's league game. He intercepted a pass near his own end one, then scored on a 57-yard touchdown catch-and-run that could've tied the game at 14, but the Warriors' extra point failed with about 90 seconds left in the game. Nipomo ended up returning the ensuing onside kick for a touchdown in the 21-13 win.

Elias Martinez, Righetti WR/DB: interception, 57-yard TD catch in loss to Nipomo.

