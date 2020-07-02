2020 Solvang Danish Days festival presents modified event lineup

The Solvang Danish Days Foundation has announced that a new Danish Days program adapted to fit COVID-19 safety guidelines will take place this September.
A spokesperson for Solvang's current tourism marketing contractor, IDK Events, said "a hybrid Danish Days event" will replace classic fall activities, featuring a lineup of exclusive in-person activities such as baking classes and demonstrations, intimate Danish-inspired dinner parties with limited-seating, and virtual experiences honoring Solvang's Danish heritage, which can be enjoyed from the comfort of home.
More traditional Danish Days activities have been canceled this year and include the weekend aebleskiver breakfasts, aebleskiver eating contests and the three town parades. The Viking Beer & Wine Garden, the Viking Encampment and Kid’s Korner in Solvang Park, as well as the community concerts, dance performances and roving musicians and dance troupes, are also paused this year.
This year's modified version of the 84th annual Danish Days festival is slated to take place Friday through Sunday, Sept. 18 to 20.
Solvang's "unofficial parade" will take place this Saturday at 11 a.m., and will feature a number of Flat Fender club Jeeps and other military vehicles, as well as roving guests the local Model A car club.
The Solvang Danish Days Foundation is planning to resume the town's traditional festivities again next year, Sept. 17 to 19, 2021.
For updates on the 2020 event, refer to www.SolvangDanishDays.org or facebook.com/SolvangDanishDays.
Malia Cooper and Brian Shepherd with daughters Aelyn and Antje
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
