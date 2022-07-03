Summer is here at last and what better way to celebrate its arrival than to enjoy Sharon Hedman's featured artist show at the Cypress Gallery, entitled "Coastal Collection".
Inspired by her love for the area, Sharon chose a beach theme to showcase her work in acrylics, though she enjoys exploring a variety of mediums.
A plethora of beach scenes greet you as you enter the Gallery, ranging from warm sandy vistas to sunsets with rocky cliffs. You'll find rowboats and beachcombers, turtles, playful otters and an elegant white crane nestled in the flora found on the dunes.
A large painting featuring a re-imagined lighthouse is particularly impressive. One called "Sunset Beach" is a favorite of this viewer because of the delicate treatment of color and light.
Sharon hopes you "enjoy letting your imagination wander, feel the sun on your skin and the sand on your toes" as you view her work. Come meet the artist at her "Coastal Collection" reception on Sunday, July 10 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Gallery.
The walls of the main gallery are awash with color and energy as well. Don't miss C. Wood's pair of expertly rendered pastels, "Colorado River East" and "Colorado River West". Her handling of light deep within the river canyons is truly breathtaking. We are honored to have another award winning pastel artist, Deborah Breedon, also share her work with us. This month's offerings include "Mustard Field, Beatty Park".
A special treat this month is Beverly Ann Messenger-Harte's book entitled "To Bamboo! ... an Homage," an anthology of poetry about the miraculous plant she so loves. Handmade, bound with hemp and embellished with a small bamboo branch, it is sure to intrigue!
Two of our watercolor artists, Diane Atturio and Claudette Carlton, have each submitted large paintings in their distinctive styles. Diane's "Maria's Pot" is a stunning still life and Claudette's "Prarie House" is a nostalgic landscape. Linda Gooch continues to enchant with her detailed artwork and of course, Vicki Andersen enlivens the walls with her trademark color.
We have an amazing piece of three dimensional art this month you don't want to miss. A Central Coast Beachcomber's cane, intricately hand carved by Steven Scolari. The soft leather grip makes walking with it a joy.
There's so much more to see at the Gallery; photography, mixed media, fluid art, glass art and more; I can't possibly write about it all. We're open Thursdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Coast on in and enjoy!