The Lompoc Valley Art Association would like to begin the new year by looking back. We are celebrating the artist Betsee Talavera, one of our cherished members, who quite suddenly passed away in October.
Betsee was a prolific artist not only in her work but in her life as well, with an output of creativity that branched into a variety of endeavors. She was joyful, inquisitive, thoughtful and generous in each.
This month the Cypress Gallery is featuring Talavera's paintings as a tribute to her talent, beauty and memory. Please be sure to visit the Gallery and take in the beauty of her work. All proceeds from sales will go to Betsee's granddaughter Arwan's college fund.
The remainder of the Gallery is awash with color and energy. Take your time looking at everything adorning the walls, the pedestals and in the bins. We have originals, giclee prints, photography prints and more!
Some new artists have joined LVAA and their work is featured in January's show. One of them is photographer Kristine Sorrell, who adds a fresh set of eyes to the camera lens with her unique perspective.
Our legendary Bill Morson excites us with some dramatic photography of rocketry taken at Vandenberg Space Force Base. The crisp images of his metal prints are powerful and striking.
Dianne Atturio has painted two magnificent trees in watercolor. Trees connect humans to memories, be it a landmark, a scent or feel. "Old Man of Sedona" roots have wrapped themselves in the earth and the branches reach toward heaven.
Also known for her foliage painting is Vicki Andersen, who provides a feast for the eyes with her paintings of Savannah and New Orleans, rich with Spanish moss and stately architecture.
Julia Nash has two paintings in the Gallery this month; one of her reclining nudes, this one in bold color blocks and the other is an eye-catching floral, fearless in texture and hue.
Both Barbara Schmaeling and Claudette Carlton have painted a favorite subject of lighthouses.
Claudette will be teaching a beginning watercolor class at the Gallery later this month.
We have some excellent glass artists in Joellen Chrones and Kristine Kelly. Joellen's whimsical style is easily recognized and Kristine continues to amaze with her fused glass landscapes.
Much more awaits you ... please stop by!