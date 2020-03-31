Art lives on: Wildling Museum launches virtual art galleries

Send in your creations Visitors and community members are invited to email the Wildling Museum with their artistic creations at info@wildlingmuseum.org.

"We're going to be continually updating the page with online resources. Right now it includes links to full online galleries with all works for our shows [that were] on view at the time of our closure," she said.

Sharp says that the Wildling also has joined other museums throughout the U.S. and the world that are sharing works from their collections on social media with the hashtag #MuseumMomentofZen and #MuseumFromHome.

"We're joining the movement with regular social media posts, highlighting works from our current exhibitions for everyone to enjoy from home," she said.

+2 Wildling Museum of Art and Nature to feature works of Santa Barbara County photographer George Rose The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will present Santa Barbara County & Beyond: Recent Photographic Landscapes" by George Rose, an exhib…