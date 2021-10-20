The 15th annual
Chumash Culture Day, featuring California-style Native American singing and dancing, will be broadcast via Facebook Live from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
In years past, the cultural event has included arts and crafts and a traditional hand-game tournament at the Tribal Hall located on the Santa Ynez Reservation. Organizers last year adapted to an online format out of COVID-19 safety concerns associated with hosting special events.
This year's program will begin with a calling of the ancestors, followed by remarks from Nakia Zavalla, culture director for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.
A presentation of songs and dances from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Samala Singers will be featured, followed by a showcase of singers and storytellers from a variety of California tribes.
“We’re looking forward to presenting our collection of songs and dances from multiple California tribes to a wider audience through Facebook,” Zavalla said. “In this format, viewers can watch our presentation [live], or they can watch it later at their leisure."
"We hope this will help expose more people, who may be curious about Native American culture, to our special culture day,” she said.
To access the event, visit the
SY Chumash Culture Day 2021 Facebook page at https://bit.ly/sycultureday.
Photos: Dancers gather for 2019 Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow Wow
A dancer in the arena performs during the Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
Drum Circle at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
Dancers in arena perform during Grand Entry at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A young dancer in the arena performs during Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
Dancers in arena perform during the Tiny Tots Exhibition at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Women's Exibition Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Grand Entry at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
Flag Song and Victory Song at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
Dancers in arena perform during Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
Dancers in arena perform during Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
Dancers in arena during Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
Dancers in arena perform during the Tiny Tots Exhibition at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
Dancers in arena during Tiny Tots Exhibition at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground.
A dancer in the arena performs during Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Grand Entry at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Grand Entry at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during the Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
Drum Circle at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
Dancers in arena perform during Grand Entry at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A young dancer in the arena performs during Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
Dancers in arena perform during the Tiny Tots Exhibition at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Women's Exibition Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Grand Entry at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
Flag Song and Victory Song at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
Dancers in arena perform during Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
Dancers in arena perform during Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
Dancers in arena during Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
Dancers in arena perform during the Tiny Tots Exhibition at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
Dancers in arena during Tiny Tots Exhibition at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground.
A dancer in the arena performs during Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Grand Entry at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A dancer in the arena performs during Grand Entry at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
