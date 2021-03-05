Chumash Museum and Cultural Center shaping up as construction continues

Construction continues on the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ $32 million museum and cultural center, with completion expected later this year.

The 14,000-square-foot museum will serve as a monument dedicated to the tribe’s heritage and history, while providing educational opportunities to visitors wanting to learn about the Chumash people and their culture, according to tribe officials.

The facility, which broke ground in November 2018, will feature architecture reflecting Chumash culture and brings together several houses to make a village, including a welcome house, heritage house, traditional tule house, Samala language house and a tomol house. The project also will include a 3.5-acre cultural park featuring native plants used by the Chumash.

Throughout the decades-long planning process, officials said, the tribe has amassed and preserved more than 20,000 cultural objects for showcasing in the museum's exhibit that help tell the story of Santa Ynez Chumash.

Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, said the tribe is excited to witness firsthand the progress being made on the project.

“This has been a long-anticipated dream of the tribe, and we are committed to telling the story of our people so visitors will come away with a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities Chumash ancestors faced living in the Santa Ynez Valley for more than 8,000 years,” he said.