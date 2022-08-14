“Piecework: An Exhibition of Patchwork Paintings,” will be on view from Sept. 1-25 at the Cypress Gallery, 119 E. Cypress Ave., in Lompoc.
The work by Elizabeth Monks Hack is comprised of oil and mixed media on sewn canvas, a new direction for the artist. Monks Hack works in the style of contemporary realism, often incorporating abstract geometries into her compositions, emphasizing edges and other linear elements.
In “Piecework,” she has taken the edge a step further, by sewing canvas pieces together to initiate the works’ conversation.
After graduating from UC Irvine with a degree in studio art, Monks Hack and a friend began a successful clothing business, after which she studied at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.
She was working in the fashion industry when an opportunity to spend a year in Morocco arose. At that point fate diverged, and fashion was the road not taken. Over the years, she has retained her love of sewing, of patterns and piecing garments together. That, combined with the “conceptual art” emphasis of her years at UC Irvine ultimately evolved into the work of this show.
Monks Hack has explored the concept of sewn canvases in earlier pieces. They will be on display in “Piecework” to demonstrate the evolution of a style.
A reception for the artist will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, or by appointment. For more information, call 805-737-1129.