Elverhøj Museum debuts virtual face mask exhibition

Elverhøj Museum of History & Art recently announced the launching of curated virtual exhibition "The Art of Face Masks," which provides a historical look back at the face mask as both an art form and a necessity.

The unveiling of this timely digital show, according to the museum, is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused a resurgence of mask wearing to help stop of the spread of the virus.

Featured artists from the 2019 museum exhibition “The Art of Dress” have reunited to collaborate on the new project, tackling the role of the face mask as a form of individual expression as well as self-preservation.

The exhibition, which represents a range of works highlighting a variety of styles, techniques and conceptual thinking, is produced by featured artists: Georganne Alex, Carole Coduti, Jess Conti, Colleen M. Kelly, Isabella Kelly-Ramirez, RT Livingston, Margaret Matson, Syd McCutcheon, Susan Owens, Tara Patrick, Linda Pearl, Gwen Samuels, Laura Wilkinson and Sara Woodburn.