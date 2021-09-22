Elverhøj Museum of History and Art on Saturday debuted its newest gallery exhibition "Widening Circles: Landscape Portraits of Solvang," featuring the works of Santa Ynez Valley artists and husband/wife duo Chris Chapman and John Iwerks.

The artists' works focus on historical sites and structures found on the 8,883-acre parcel purchased in 1911 to establish a new Danish colony in the Santa Ynez Valley.

“Some of the layers on display are very much present tense, like cattle ranching and Old Mission Santa Inés,” Chapman said, “while other sites, such as dairy farms, no longer exist.”

The couple have been making art together for over 25 years and work in various mediums: Iwerks uses watercolors and oils, while Chapman utilizes pastels, watercolors and oils.

The artists explain their process. Typically their work begins outdoors — preferring the "sensory aliveness" offered by being outside — and finish with a more meditative approach inside their art studio.

While the pandemic postponed the art exhibit's opening, according to Chapman, the extra time allowed the pair to more deeply explore unique surrounding locations.

“Beautiful open landscapes, barns, mills, fields, the town and the river inspired us to paint them with the storied presence of layers of time,” he said.

Also included are tributes to habitat in the form of small works depicting native plants and wildlife.

A reception for the artists will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, and represents the museum's first event since February 2020.

Artist events Artist demonstrations will be presented in the gallery on fall Saturdays: Iwerks will host "Oil Painting from Start to Finish" on Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Iwerks returns on Nov. 13 with "Reflections in Watercolor" from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Chapman will demonstrate "Painting with Pastels" Oct. 30 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Iwerks will return to the gallery on Nov. 20 with "Watermedia Studies" from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Additional events will be posted as COVID-19 allows. Elverhoj Museum of History and Art is located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang and is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Mondays. There is no charge for admission; suggested donation is $5. All art on display will be available for purchase. For more information, visit Elverhoj.org or call 805-686-1211.

