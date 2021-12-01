Hidden Wings thespians will present "The Night Before Christmas" at 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley church in Los Olivos. A holiday reception will follow.
Attendance is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.
St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley church is located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue at Alamo Pintado Avenue in Los Olivos. The performance will be held in Stacy Hall.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/HiddenWingsSchool.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.