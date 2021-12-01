Hidden Wings Night Before Christmas

Hidden Wings student-actors are slated to perform "The Night Before Christmas" at 4 p.m. Saturday in Los Olivos.

 Contributed

Hidden Wings thespians will present "The Night Before Christmas" at 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley church in Los Olivos. A holiday reception will follow.

Attendance is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley church is located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue at Alamo Pintado Avenue in Los Olivos. The performance will be held in Stacy Hall. 

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/HiddenWingsSchool.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, both products of the Santa Maria Times.

