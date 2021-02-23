Lompoc Theatre Project hosting live telethon, variety event March 26

The curtains will go up on Lompoc Theatre Project's live telethon and variety event slated for 6 p.m. Friday, March 26, featuring celebrity guests, musicians and local artists who will perform and entertain.
The 2.5-hour virtual event, hosted by theater Executive Director Mark Herrier via Facebook Live, is an effort to raise funds to restore the local theater.
The event is free and open to the public.
With the purchase of a $20 VIP ticket, patrons can gain access to a silent auction featuring over 30 auction items from local wineries, restaurants, hotels, retailers, which include winery and vineyard experiences, overnight stays and more.
The silent auction will run from 9 a.m. March 20 through 9 p.m. March 26, with 100% of the proceeds going to The Lompoc Theatre Project.
For additional information or to purchase VIP tickets, go to eventbrite.com/e/the-show-must-go-on-tickets-142010086993?fbclid=IwAR2DU_VME9-tLZmgB8ZQ7eL54H-kB5kKhymZ4jOQpRNIweKK94LW-QcZeVs
