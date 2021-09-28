092821 Los Alamos Old Days 1

Local residents decked out in colorful clown suits join the parade line down Bell Street at Sunday's Old Days celebration.

 Jeffrey Bloom, Contributor

The small town with big heart jumped back in the saddle over the weekend to celebrate its 75th annual Los Alamos Old Days event that drew large crowds to downtown streets.

Rebounding from last year's cancellation due to safety concerns amid the COVID pandemic, residents of Los Alamos and neighboring areas banded together to celebrate the three-day event featuring a vibrant and well-attended town parade on Sunday morning.

Dubbed "The Greatest Little Small Town Parade," participants of all ages adorned in colorful costumes, dancing or performing, riding on floats of all types — including riding lawnmowers — lined up at Olga Reed School on Centennial Street and wound down Bell Street, gathering smiles and cheers from spectators.

The event kicked off with a chili cook-off on Friday evening at event sponsor headquarters Los Alamos Valley Men's Club, where local restaurants competed for the title of Chili Champion.

092821 Los Alamos Old Days 2

Students of Olga Reed School in Los Alamos show their Bronco spirit as they march down Bell Street at Sunday's Old Days town parade.

On Saturday morning, vintage cars rolled through town for the Classic Car Show on Centennial Street that brought visitors from around the county to admire the vehicles and visit food and artisan booths set up at the town center, Ferrini Park.

Members of the community capped off the day with a barbecue dinner and dance event, hosted by Los Alamos Valley Men's Club, and ramped up for Sunday morning's Old Days Stampede 5K Run/Walk for participants of all ages.

The Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club, an all-volunteer, philanthropic organization, sponsors, coordinates and hosts the annual event each year. Proceeds from the event benefit a variety of local organizations.

092821 Los Alamos Old Days 3

Folklorico dancers wave their dresses during Sunday's Old Days town parade in Los Alamos.
092821 Los Alamos Old Days 5

Classic cars set up at along Centennial Street on Saturday morning as part of the three-day Los Alamos Old Days celebration.
092821 Los Alamos Old Days 6

A group of local residents dressed in clown suits smile for the camera at Los Alamos Old Days town parade on Sunday morning.
092821 Los Alamos Old Days 4

Spectators line downtown Los Alamos as a pair of farmers on riding lawnmowers make their way down the street as part of Sunday's Old Days town parade.
092821 Los Alamos Old Days 7

Hundreds of spectator gather along downtown Los Alamos to welcome oncoming parade entrants at the 75th annual Old Days celebration.

