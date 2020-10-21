Native American singing, dancing to highlight virtual Chumash Culture Day on Friday

A dancer in the arena performs during Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground.
Dan Rogers Contributor
This year's
Chumash Culture Day featuring California-style Native American singing and dancing, is set to go virtual on Friday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. via Facebook Live. The 14th annual event is free and open to all ages.
In years past, the cultural event has included arts and crafts and a traditional hand-game tournament at the Tribal Hall on the Santa Ynez Reservation, however, due to COVID-19 safety concerns associated with hosting special events, the tribe has adapted Culture Day to an online format, a spokesman said.
The virtual format will begin with an opening blessing, followed by the honoring of a Santa Ynez Chumash elder. A variety of California-style Native American singing and dancing performances will be aired before closing with a video featuring highlights from past Chumash Culture Days.
To access the live event, go to
https://www.facebook.com/SYChumashCultureDay2020
For more information, call the Santa Ynez Chumash Tribal Hall at 805-688-7997.
A dancer in the arena performs during the Round of Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
Drum Circle at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
Dancers in arena perform during Grand Entry at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
