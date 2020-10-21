You have permission to edit this article.
Native American singing, dancing to highlight virtual Chumash Culture Day on Friday
Photos: Dancers gather for 2019 Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow Wow
A dancer in the arena performs during Inter-Tribal Dancing at the 2019 Chumash Indian Pow Wow, at the Live Oak Campground.

 Dan Rogers Contributor

This year's Chumash Culture Day featuring California-style Native American singing and dancing, is set to go virtual on Friday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. via Facebook Live. The 14th annual event is free and open to all ages.

In years past, the cultural event has included arts and crafts and a traditional hand-game tournament at the Tribal Hall on the Santa Ynez Reservation, however, due to COVID-19 safety concerns associated with hosting special events, the tribe has adapted Culture Day to an online format, a spokesman said.

The virtual format will begin with an opening blessing, followed by the honoring of a Santa Ynez Chumash elder. A variety of California-style Native American singing and dancing performances will be aired before closing with a video featuring highlights from past Chumash Culture Days.

To access the live event, go to https://www.facebook.com/SYChumashCultureDay2020

For more information, call the Santa Ynez Chumash Tribal Hall at 805-688-7997.

Photos: Dancers gather for 2019 Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow Wow

Dancing, singing and drumming were on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America celebrated their heritage during the 24th annual Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow. 

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

