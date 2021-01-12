PCPA extends holiday musical 'Estrella Scrooge' through Jan. 31

PCPA will extend online streaming of the holiday musical "Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol with a Twist!" through Jan. 31 and offer a 45% discount.

The production, which features a cast of 24 award-winning Broadway notables, is created by John Caird of "Les Misérables," and Nicholas Nickleby and Paul Gordon of "Jane Eyre" and "Pride and Prejudice."

Estella Scrooge, a modern-day Wall Street tycoon with a penchant for real estate foreclosures, is one night suddenly forced to take refuge from a freak snowstorm while on her way to displace the loan defaulter. That night, she is haunted by three visitors, similar to her ancestor Ebenezer.

PCPA 1982 alumni Patrick Page, an award-winning, Tony-nominated actor for "Hadestown," plays the role of Mr. Merdle.

The virtual production, according to a spokesperson, is the first digital theater piece filmed entirely during the pandemic. It was created with new cutting-edge technology, filmed using tracked green screen techniques, with 3D surreal digital environments created in postproduction and merged with the actual footage of the actors in a brand-new way.

“I’m so happy to bring this new musical to life in the midst of these mad and maddening times," said co director/writer John Caird. "The creative team nimbly learned new techniques to bring the actors and their characters together.”

“This piece was a joy to create, from the first beat of the idea to the culmination of the film," added Paul Gordon, co-director/writer. "Now, it’s more important than ever to escape for a few hours with a message of love and hope.”