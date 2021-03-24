PCPA offering open air theater camps for youth

PCPA’s Young People’s Project is accepting registrations for its newest in-person theater camp geared toward children ages 8 to 17.
The open air theater camp "On The Green" begins April 12, with sessions offered for those 8 to 12, and starting April 17 for those 13 to 17. Each of the six-day sessions is one hour in length.
The workshops are COVID-19-compliant, allowing students to have fun exploring, playing, interacting and expressing themselves while remaining physically distant and safe, a theater spokesman said.
Young People’s Project is meant to engage and challenge students in a series of theater games and exercises designed to strengthen improvisation, communication skills, vocal resonance and articulation.
PCPA invites young performers to "come prepared to play hard and push your boundaries."
- Program for ages 8 to 12 is set for Monday, April 12, through Saturday, April 17, from 3 to 4 p.m.
- Program for ages 13 to 17 is set for Monday, April 19, through Saturday, April 24, from 3 to 4 p.m.
Registration is $25 per student. Early registration is available. Enrollment is limited to 15 students.
For more information and to register, visit www.pcpa.org/YPP/
