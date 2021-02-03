PCPA offering springtime theater workshops for youths

Beginning in March, PCPA will offer two virtual theater programs for youths from ages 10 to 16.

A hands-on introduction to all aspects of the production process, according to a PCPA spokesman, begins with the Theater Enrichment workshop.

The workshop is a mix of seminar-style discussions and the practical application of concepts in monitored lab time, he said, adding that the course gives students the opportunity to further develop their individual creativity by exploring the world of theater.

Students will learn about the many artistic components needed to produce a play while gaining insight and an appreciation for the creative process used by theater makers, the spokesman said.

For a deeper exploration of production design, a second workshop — Scenography & Stagecraft — will be offered concurrently.

According to the spokesman, the Scenography & Stagecraft workshop introduces students to the research and visual communication skills necessary for every stage of production, while highlighting the aesthetic principles and planning methods required in production design.

In this next-level workshop, students are introduced to construction methods, scenic painting techniques, sewing, sound and even culinary arts in the form of consumable props.

Though not required, the workshop is recommended for students who are enrolled in, or have completed, the Theatre Enrichment workshop.