PCPA plays on with virtual programming this summer

The PCPA has announced a new series of virtual programs through the summer while their performance stages remain dark due to COVID-19 safety restrictions. The theatre-focused programming is suitable for all ages and offers engaging, educational content.

PCPA Reads@Home, a series of video storytelling episodes to be shown each Friday through the month of June, will feature PCPA acting students reading from a collection of over 40 books. A new reading will be posted to the growing collection, and can be accessed on the PCPA's Facebook page or on PCPA’s YouTube Channel.

Also, running through the summer is The Rediscovery Reading Club which operates much like a book club, but includes dramatic texts, discussion, and a performance element. Select scenes from the play will be read and acted out by PCPA resident artists. To join the club, visit pcpa.org/plays/ReadingClub/ and receive a copy of that month’s play followed by a discussion at the end of the month.

A discussion of The Tempest is set for June 29 with key scenes acted out by PCPA Resident Artists Andrew Philpot (Prospero), George Walker (Caliban), Yusef Seevers (Ariel), Peter S. Hadres (Trinculo), and student Bella Lind (Miranda).

Buellton, Solvang libraries now offering 1-on-1 virtual tech tutoring In addition to digital household devices like laptops, tablets, cell phones, smart TVs, patrons can also request assistance with accessing the library's downloadable free virtual options, e-books, audiobooks, movies, TV shows, graphic novels, and magazines.

Through the month of August, on select Thursdays, Erik Stein will be interviewing theatre artists from across the country for Talkback Thursday. Many artists to be featured have performed at the PCPA and can now be seen on Broadway, national tours, and at regional theatres. Stein will conduct these episodes on Facebook Live on scheduled dates at 3:30 p.m.