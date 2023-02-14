The curtains will go up at PCPA for new production "Emma," which is based on the Jane Austen novel and adapted for the stage by Joseph Hanreddy.
Emma plays in the Marian Theater March 2-19, and at the Solvang Festival Theater June 22-July 2023.
Director Polly Firestone Walker said Austen's small body of work "has spawned countless films, television adaptations, academic explorations, societies, spin-offs, spoofs."
Emma is no exception.
“In Emma, our heroine faces a long journey, despite her kind heart, good fortune, beautiful looks and clever mind," Firestone Walker explained. "In fact, it is those very gifts that lead to her greatest faults: arrogance, thoughtlessness, and an unshakable belief in everything she thinks.
"Jane Austen herself wrote that Emma would be a protagonist that 'no-one but myself will much like.' Yet Miss Austen was mistaken: Emma is beloved by countless readers, as we recognize her mistakes are purely human, the result of her own strong character and a doting father and governess.”
The production was commissioned and developed by People’s Light Theater, with additional development with and for the Pacific Conservatory Theatre — PCPA.
Emma is the third Jane Austen novel that Hanreddy has adapted for the stage, in addition to Pride and Prejudice, and Sense and Sensibility (with J.R. Sullivan), that have had several productions at major theaters in the U.S. and abroad, including PCPA.
“But there is always room for laughter, as all of Austen’s works have comedy at their root," Firestone Walker added. "It is the laughter of loving recognition at the foibles of humanity: hypochondria, garrulousness, pride, over-familiarity, gossip, mis- communication. The characters that inhabit Highbury may behave ridiculously at times, but never are they caricatures.”
The cast features Emily Trask as Emma, guest and PCPA alumni Jordan Stidham as Mr. Knightley, Mark Booher as Mr. Woodhouse, Phoebe DuBois as Mrs. Weston, Andrew Philpot as Mr. Weston, Julia Mae Abrams as Harriet Smith, George Walker as Mr. Elton, Kitty Balay as Miss Bates, Lottie Arnold as Jane Farirfax, and Kennon Hooks as Frank Churchill.
To purchase show tickets, visit www.pcpa.org or call the box office at 805-922-8313.