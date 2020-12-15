PCPA presents virtual encore of 'Home for the Holidays' cabaret

PCPA will celebrate the season with an encore presentation of “Home for the Holidays,” a holiday-themed cabaret show streamed online from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19 through Saturday, Dec. 19 at 10 p.m.
The special programming is free to attend, and registration is required.
The virtual presentation will be hosted by Erik Stein and will feature PCPA’s resident artists in a music and dance format. Performances include Kitty Balay singing, George Walker playing a variety of string instruments; a brand new Christmas duet sung by Andy Philpot and Emily Trask; an original dance from Katie and Annali Fuchs-Wackowski and traditional carols from Yusef Seevers, and much more.
To register, visit pcpa.org/HomeForTheHolidays/
For technical issues, contact the Box Office at 805-922-8313.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!