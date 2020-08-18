PCPA stages to remain dark until summer 2021 amid COVID-19 concerns

PCPA will suspend the opening of its 57th theater season until next summer due to county Public Health restrictions that limit public gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plans to resume live performances in Santa Maria and the Solvang Festival Theater are projected for a June 2021 comeback.

Artistic Director Mark Booher explained that despite the theater's plans for a 2020-21 season, the potential for PCPA staff, students and patrons to be exposed to COVID-19, as well as the impact on the theater's production and instruction time, ultimately guided the decision.

"We are planning to shift our focus and conserve our resources to try to have ourselves in the strongest position possible for production in summer ‘21," Booher said.

The postponement will also affect spring 2021 performances usually held in Santa Maria’s Marian and Severson theaters, and sets off a yearlong suspension of PCPA training programs for acting and technical theater until August 2021.

"Our plan will be to produce four summer shows, primarily performing in Solvang,” Booher said.

In the meantime, PCPA plans to pivot for the upcoming fall and spring seasons, providing the community with virtual arts enrichment and educational experiences led by the company of artists via Zoom.

Fall offerings will include the PCPA’s play reading series, InterPlay, planned for September and October.