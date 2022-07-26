The PCPA production of "Into the Woods" will debut under the stars at the newly renovated Solvang Festival Theater on Thursday, Aug. 11.

The musical production that runs through Sunday, Sept. 4, will bring together a cast of everyone’s favorite storybook characters for "a fractured fairytale like you’ve never seen."

When the Baker and his wife learn that a witch’s curse left them childless, the two set off on a journey into the woods to break the spell. Their paths cross with Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival, and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. Even a big bad wolf, Little Red Cap and Rapunzel enter the storyline.

As the story goes, wishes are granted, but the consequences follow closely behind.

Tickets range from $43.50 to $62, based on day and time, and may increase upon demand. To purchase, contact the box office at 805-922-8313 or visit www.pcpa.org.

Tickets for the opening night reception are $100 and include a premium seat, preshow charcuterie box and intermission hospitality. For each of the tickets sold, $35 will be donated to PCPA’s scholarship to support acting and technical theater students.

Performances are subject to change.

The latest COVID guidelines will be posted on the website as performance dates near.

Solvang Festival Theater reopens to public after 10 months of construction Nearly 10 months to the day after breaking ground on a multimillion dollar rebuilding project, the Solvang Festival Theater officially reopened to the public with a ribbon-cutting event July 12.