PCPA's Young People's Project workshop series kicks off

Despite the COVID-19 health crisis halting live theater, the PCPA has found a number of ways to bring entertainment to the local community through virtual programming.

On Nov. 2, PCPA kicked off its Young People's Project Theatre Enrichment and Scenography & Stagecraft workshop series. The two series are being offered to students 10 to 16 years of age.

Each class is one-hour long and is scheduled for Mondays and Wednesdays from Nov. 2 to Dec. 16. Cost for each 12-class series is $120.

The Theater Enrichment workshop is a hands-on introduction to theater from the artist's perspective, which highlights story development "from the page to the stage," according to a spokesperson. Workshop students will learn the artistic components — story concept, design, production — that are needed to produce a play while gaining an appreciation for the creative process used by theater makers.

The Scenography & Stagecraft series contains an in-depth exploration of design, construction and presentation that gives students an understanding of the components that bring a production to life. Students will be guided through a number of techniques used in technical theater including light construction, scenic painting, sewing and alterations, music and sound, and culinary arts as it applies to consumable props.

Class size for each series is limited to 20 students. Students are encouraged to enroll in Theatre Enrichment prior to taking Scenography & Stagecraft.