Nationally renowned historian and President Abraham Lincoln impersonator John Voehl will stop by Bethania Lutheran Church on Sunday, March 13, to present stories of humor and historical value.

The program, “Lincoln’s Stories and Jokes,” sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Santa Ynez Valley, is set for 3 p.m. in the Fireside Room at the church, which is located at 603 Atterdag Road in Solvang.

Following the presentation, members of the audience will be invited to speak directly with Voehl as Lincoln. Refreshments will also be available to attendees.

Reservations can be made online via the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries' calendar page at GoletaValleyLibrary.org.

The event is free and open to the public; however, donations are welcomed to help defray the cost of production.

Voehl has appeared as Lincoln over 1,500 times throughout the United States. For more information about Voehl and the program, visit www.abelincolnalive.com.

