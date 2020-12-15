You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Ynez Valley art cooperative hosting fundraiser to benefit NatureTrack
0 comments

Santa Ynez Valley art cooperative hosting fundraiser to benefit NatureTrack

  • Updated
  • 0
121420 The Oak Group

"A Time to Reflect," by Chris Chapman.

 Courtesy of Chris Chapman

Local artist cooperative The Oak Group will host its annual fall arts fundraiser now through Dec. 31, this year to benefit NatureTrack, a nonprofit that introduces schoolchildren to the outdoor spaces of Santa Barbara County and inspires them to be respectful stewards of the natural world.

Titled "The Link Between Man and Nature," the art show will take on a new virtual format in place of the group's in-person art exhibition and reception organized annually for the past 34 years.

The Oak Group benefit show will be conducted virtually in order to guard the health and safety of supporters and patrons during the pandemic, according to a spokesperson.

Sales can be made online at both The Oak Group and NatureTrack websites. Arrangements can be made to see paintings before purchase.

The virtual exhibition can be viewed online through Dec. 31 at theoakgroup.squarespace.com/the-link-between-man-and-nature

For more information, contact Rob Robinson at rob@pleinairart.net or 805-689-4962.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News