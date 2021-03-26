Solvang Festival Theater design plans get further city approval

The Solvang Festival Theater rebuilding project remains in lockstep with a projected September construction date after the city's design review committee unanimously approved the development plan on March 11, following an approval by the city Planning Commission in February.

The $4.7 million project seeks to address the theater's aging infrastructure, improve accessibility and technical capabilities, as well as enhance audience experience.

According to a theater spokesman, the construction plan which is slated to break ground in September and be completed July 2022, will include new ADA compliant ramp access to the theater and to the box office, and replacement of the deteriorating rear wall. The wall, according to project plans, will add an additional 8 feet in height with cantilevered panels on the top to help deflect wind, capture more warmth and buffer external noise.

Additionally, utility poles that now support the lighting platforms – erected during the original construction in 1974 – are set to be replaced with new steel lighting columns which will improve safety for audiences and performers.

Committee member Esther Jacobsen Bates is anticipating the much-needed improvements.

“This will make such a difference in our community, not to mention be more safe,” Jacobsen Bates said.