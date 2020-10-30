Solvang's Elverhøj Museum readies for reopening Nov. 6

Beginning Friday, Nov. 6, the Elverhøj Museum of History and Art will reopen its doors to the public after an eight-month closure due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

Modified, public walk-in hours then will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Face coverings also will be mandatory for entrance, and physical distancing will be observed.

During the closure, exhibitions were updated and reimagined to enhance the visitor experience and better enable COVID-19 safety, according to Esther Jacobsen Bates, Elverhøj executive director and exhibit curator.

Featured gallery exhibition “Legacy of Decency: Rembrandt, Jews and Danes” will be on display, highlighting a collection of 21 prints by Dutch Master Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn (1606-1669), paired with displays about the Danish World War II rescue of their Jewish population.

The exhibition links people, time and place through artwork and action with a legacy created by neighbors who cared for, and about, one another, Bates explained.

“The humanity Rembrandt expressed in his artwork continues to resonate today, nearly 400 years later,” she said. “The exhibition originally opened Feb. 29 and had only been on view for two weeks. It has been patiently waiting during our COVID closure and we are excited to again share the experience with guests.”

Rembrandt was known for his mastery as an etcher, which was characterized by the new and innovative techniques he introduced to printmaking.