The Wildling Museum will offer free museum admission to the public from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, to celebrate the return of community events.
“We are excited to host our first in-person event at the museum since COVID,” said Executive Director Stacey Otte-Demangate. “We feel it is important that our open house be something fun that the whole community can enjoy, with a little something for everyone.”
Visitors are invited to bring the entire family to enjoy a day of fun activities, face painting by Parties and Paint by Kate, and to explore museum exhibitions on display and meet featured artists.
Museum exhibits on display are Bio/Mass: Contemporary Meditations on Nature and Art from the Trail: Exploring the Natural Beauty of Santa Barbara County.
AR Catering’s food truck will be on-site offering a dinner menu.
Menu information and additional details are available online at www.wildlingmuseum.org/news/2021-summer-open-house or by emailing info@wildlingmuseum.org, or by calling 805-688-1082.
