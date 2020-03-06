Walk through the Cypress: March takes us into the mystic

Eric Harper comes from a traditional animation background, and currently works as a storyboard artist. His contribution to the show is concept art for a personal project that will launch this year, featuring an anthropomorphic hyena who runs an L. A.art gallery. Now that’s simply magic! Don’t miss the opening on March 14, where you can meet these singular artists, and if you like, receive a complimentary tarot card reading by Mitra Cline.

I have to say that the landscape art presented on the main gallery walls is quite exceptional this month. True, we cannot afford to own a Monet or Pissarro, but that is no matter, as we have the work of Betsee Talavera, Marlilyn Stankewich, Mikel Naccarato, Neil Andersson, Diane Atturio and others to fill the need for fresh, evocative, finely painted glimpses of nature.

Talavera’s uses a cohesive, energetic brushstroke style that enlivens her paintings of local vistas. She also has a signature color palette that includes delicious mauves, warm siennas, and turquoise blues, evident in “Layers in the Surf.” Mikel Naccarato’s landscapes have a distinctive use of space that borders on the metaphysical. He breaks the land and sky into two geometric planes, but fills them with fine color and paint handling. I could stand in front of his Sky Earth paintings for a very long time, as if before a Rothko, thinking and feeling more deeply.