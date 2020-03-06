Walk through the Cypress: March takes us into the mystic

Spring approaches, and the magic of changing seasons is in the air. Bulbs pop out of the earth, birds wildly sing, and in tune with them is the current show “Mystic” at the Cypress Gallery.
In a twist towards the extraordinary, four diverse artists and professional designers present an exhibition whose unifying theme is magic, mystery and spirituality. The group show is a delight to explore, with works ranging in media from painting, to fiber and fashion art and digital illustration.
Mitra Cline’s boldly outlined paintings recall Marc Chagall in their whimsy, with an awareness of the transformative power of color and shape. Cline states that her art practice is about “living in a global culture and seeking wisdom,” creating a doorway into the unconscious mind to unlock instinctual energy.
Zulema Covarrubias has created a fey pink kimono that joyfully greets the viewer upon entering the gallery. Covarraubias, who has a degree in Graphic Arts, works in paper collage and painting influenced by fantasy art. In her work, the juxtaposition of improbable elements results in unexpected visual surprises.
Jojo Chongjaroenjai is a motion designer who specializes in animation and illustration. Digital tools showcase her quirky characters and whimsical creatures. Of her work, Chongjaroenjai states that she “seeks to promote positivity, humor, and magic in our daily life.”
Eric Harper comes from a traditional animation background, and currently works as a storyboard artist. His contribution to the show is concept art for a personal project that will launch this year, featuring an anthropomorphic hyena who runs an L. A.art gallery. Now that’s simply magic! Don’t miss the opening on March 14, where you can meet these singular artists, and if you like, receive a complimentary tarot card reading by Mitra Cline.
I have to say that the landscape art presented on the main gallery walls is quite exceptional this month. True, we cannot afford to own a Monet or Pissarro, but that is no matter, as we have the work of Betsee Talavera, Marlilyn Stankewich, Mikel Naccarato, Neil Andersson, Diane Atturio and others to fill the need for fresh, evocative, finely painted glimpses of nature.
Talavera’s uses a cohesive, energetic brushstroke style that enlivens her paintings of local vistas. She also has a signature color palette that includes delicious mauves, warm siennas, and turquoise blues, evident in “Layers in the Surf.” Mikel Naccarato’s landscapes have a distinctive use of space that borders on the metaphysical. He breaks the land and sky into two geometric planes, but fills them with fine color and paint handling. I could stand in front of his Sky Earth paintings for a very long time, as if before a Rothko, thinking and feeling more deeply.
Truly many of the paintings this month are of museum quality, and we hope you will come by sometime to enjoy them and the entire show, while it is up. It’s spring! Fill your ears with a little Van Morrison; then step on out “into the mystic,”with a stop at the Cypress Gallery. The exhibition runs from February 25 – March 28. You will also find an array of fine gift items and cards for purchase at reasonable prices. We are located at 119 East Cypress Avenue, Lompoc.
The Cypress Gallery is operated by members of the Lompoc Valley Art Association, a 501c(3) non-profit organization committed to expanding and supporting access and exposure to the arts in the Lompoc and Santa Ynez Valley. Phone: (805) 737-1129. Online: lompocart.org