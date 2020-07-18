Wildling Museum awarded public art grant by Buellton Arts and Culture Committee; invites community participation

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature was recently awarded a $3,000 grant by the Buellton Arts and Culture Committee for the installation of a new public art project dubbed Nature Takes the Wheel: A Public Art Project with Upcycled Hubcaps.

For the project, the museum is inviting community participation before Aug. 20.

A museum spokeswoman said the project is currently underway as the first round of nine reimagined hubcaps is being installed at the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden. With enough participants, organizers hope to extend the project to those local Buellton businesses that would like to display additional artworks throughout the city.

With the grant funds, the museum was able to hire a team of artists that include Kiana Beckmen and Carolyn Dorwin, headed by local art therapist Stacey Thompson, to lead the community arts project, which invites locals to paint and embellish hubcaps into nature-inspired artworks.

The team of artists are currently collecting hubcaps and art supplies, and preparing hubcaps for participant use, said the spokeswoman, adding that supplies will be provided as needed.