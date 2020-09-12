You are the owner of this article.
Wildling Museum celebrates 20 years in Solvang with virtual fundraiser
Wildling Museum celebrates 20 years in Solvang with virtual fundraiser

Wildling Museum of Nature and Art storefront

Wildling Museum of Art & Nature will celebrate 20 years in Solvang with a virtual fundraising event on Oct. 16. 

 Contributed Photo, Courtesy of Wildling Museum of Art & Nature

Wildling Museum of Art & Nature will celebrate 20 years of art and nature in the community with a live virtual fundraising event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16.

Auctioneer Jim Farnum will emcee the evening event that will feature special tributes, art and friendly bidding wars on live auction items.

Items up for bid include one-of-a-kind art, jewelry, wine, lodging experiences and other.

The event will help raise museum funds, which then will be doubled up to $15,000 by board member Kate Godfrey, according to a spokesperson for the museum.

There is no cost to attend the event.

To register for the live auction, go to wildlingmuseum.org/news/virtual-anniversary?blm_aid=31594 or contact the museum at 805-686-8315, or via email at lauren@wildlingmuseum.org.

Silent auction bidding will be open online from Oct. 9 to 16, and will close at 5 p.m. on event day.

To inquire about sponsorship opportunities for both live and silent auctions, contact Stacey Otte-Demangate at 805-686-8216.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

