The Wildling Museum is Solvang has closed its doors to the public through Jan. 24 out of caution amid climbing COVID-19 cases, and will continue to assess the situation and act accordingly based on Santa Barbara County data, the museum announced Tuesday morning.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," museum Executive Director Stacey Otte-Demangate said in a statement. "We will continue to keep you informed."
For updates, visit wildlingmuseum.org or call 805-688-1082 to confirm current hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.