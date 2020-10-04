You have permission to edit this article.
Friends of the Library Santa Ynez Valley presents historical show celebrating women's suffrage
Darci Tucker brings history to life
“Teaching artist” Darci Tucker performs her one-woman show about American history at the Solvang Friendship House in 2015.

 Len Wood, Staff file

The Friends of the Library, Santa Ynez Valley will host a special fundraising event Oct. 17 in celebration of the passage of the 19th Amendment — a woman's right to vote. 

Darci Tucker, a nationally known portrayer of historically significant women, will lead a virtual presentation from the perspective of Harriot Stanton Blatch, the daughter of women’s suffragist Elizabeth Cady Stanton. 

Attendees will witness Blatch at the time of the final state vote on the 19th Amendment in August 1920.

Viewers will experience the emotions and passion Blatch felt during that significant moment 100 years ago, said a spokeswoman for the Friends of the Library. 

The show will begin at 2 p.m. 

A $25 donation is suggested, which supports the Friends of the Library's efforts to fund services and programs for Santa Ynez Valley libraries that include extended hours of operation, the purchase of additional books and materials, children’s reading programs, programs to engage underserved members of the community, and performances to make history come alive.

To attend the event, donate at FriendsSYVLibrary.org/give and receive a Zoom link to the performance.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

