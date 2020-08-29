Santa Ynez Valley libraries to run bookmark contest from Sept. 1 to 30

Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta libraries will kick off their annual bookmark contests from Sept. 1 to 30, inviting kids ages 12 and under to submit their fun, colorful works of art.

The theme this year for Buellton and Solvang libraries' contest entrants is “A friend is … ” and Goleta Valley Library participants will run with the theme “Every Book is an Adventure ... "

Carey McKinnon, branch supervisor of the Solvang Library, said library staff are excited to begin receiving submissions.

"We love seeing the creativity and imagination of these young artists," McKinnon said. "And so do patrons when they pick up bookmarks after the contest.”

Four contest winners will be announced for both Goleta Valley and Santa Ynez Valley libraries on Oct. 13.

Winners will receive a certificate of participation, a gift card from Blenders in the Grass and will have their work shared via social media and printed for distribution in sidewalk service bags during the month of November.

The contest limits one entry per participant from age categories: ages 3 and under, ages 4 to 6, ages 7 to 9 and ages 10 to 12.

Entry forms can be accessed online via the Goleta Valley Library website, or can be picked up from participating library branches.

Boxes for submitting entries will be outside each library during sidewalk service hours, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.