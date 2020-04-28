Solvang, Buellton libraries launch new online storytelling events

Solvang and Buellton libraries, as well as Goleta Valley Library have announced that they will offer online educational events for adults and children. Some events include virtual meetings, pre-recorded storytimes and other live and engaging activities.
The following weekly virtual schedule is available through May.
- Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 1, at 4 p.m. each day, "Afternoon Stories" for everyone will be held, featuring a serial reading of The Bat-Poet, by Randall Jarrell, with pictures by Maurice Sendak. Register online to receive the class link.
- Beginning Wednesday, May 6 at 10:30 a.m., Solvang Library will hold a LIVE Preschool/Wiggily interactive storytime via GoToMeeting. Register to receive the class link.
- Saturday, May 9 from 12:30 to 2 p.m., "Buellton Writer's Group" will meet online. Register online to receive the class link.
- Saturday, May 9 at 3 p.m., "Investors' Roundtable" will hold a virtual meeting on "Low Cost Investing." Register online to receive the class link.
- Wed., May 13, performer Darci Tucker will perform her original "Revolutionary Women" one-woman play, exploring issues and events that led to the American Revolution. Storytelling to be held via Zoom. Register online to receive the class link.
For more information about online library programs, visit GoletavalleyLibrary.org or contact Santa Ynez Valley library staff via email at Buelltonlibrary@cityofgoleta.org or Solvanglibrary@cityofgoleta.org
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
