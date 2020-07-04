Buellton celebrates Independence Day with 12-vehicle parade

Buellton celebrated Independence Day on Saturday afternoon with a 12-vehicle parade that rolled through city streets bellowing patriotic music and participants merrily tossing candy to flag-waving onlookers clad in red, white and blue.

The motorcade of festively bedecked vehicles launched from River View Park and slowly wound through local neighborhoods for kids and parents to enjoy from the comfort of their front yards.

In response to the cancellation of Solvang's annual fireworks show and Fourth of July Parade due to safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Buelltonites initiated the pared-down celebration to commemorate the holiday.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

