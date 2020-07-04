Buellton celebrates Independence Day with town parade

Buellton celebrated Independence Day on Saturday afternoon with a 12-vehicle parade that rolled through city streets bellowing patriotic music and participants merrily tossing candy to flag-waving onlookers clad in red, white and blue.
The motorcade of festively bedecked vehicles launched from River View Park and slowly wound through local neighborhoods for kids and parents to enjoy from the comfort of their front yards.
In response to the cancellation of Solvang's annual fireworks show and Fourth of July Parade due to safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Buelltonites initiated the pared-down celebration to commemorate the holiday.
Brothers Decklan and Quinn McIlvain celebrate the Fourth of July on the sands of Pismo Beach on Saturday. The McIlvain family left their home in San Jose on Friday night for a holiday weekend stay in Santa Barbara, only to be told the beaches there had been closed. So they promptly packed up and headed to San Luis Obispo County to celebrate their day at the beach.
Solvang's "unofficial parade" will take place this Saturday at 11 a.m., and will feature a number of Flat Fender club Jeeps and other military vehicles, as well as roving guests the local Model A car club.
All Santa Barbara County beaches will be closed over the Fourth of July weekend to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Santa Barbara County Health Department announced Thursday in a reversal of a decision earlier this week.
Country music firebrand and fiddler Charlie Daniels, who had a hit with "Devil Went Down to Georgia," has died at age 83. A statement from his publicist said the Country Music Hall of Famer died Monday at a hospital in Hermitage, Tennessee, after doctors said he had a stroke.